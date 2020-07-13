Home   News   Article

King's Lynn shop withdraws licence application after crime warning

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:23, 13 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:25, 13 July 2020

An application for a Lynn shop to be licensed to sell alcohol has been withdrawn ahead of a planned hearing this week.

A three-member panel of West Norfolk councillors had been due to consider proposals relating to the Vilnius premises in London Road this Thursday, July 16.

But the meeting has now been cancelled after borough council officials reported the application had been withdrawn.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE