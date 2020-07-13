King's Lynn shop withdraws licence application after crime warning
Published: 12:23, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 12:25, 13 July 2020
An application for a Lynn shop to be licensed to sell alcohol has been withdrawn ahead of a planned hearing this week.
A three-member panel of West Norfolk councillors had been due to consider proposals relating to the Vilnius premises in London Road this Thursday, July 16.
But the meeting has now been cancelled after borough council officials reported the application had been withdrawn.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)