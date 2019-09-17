King's Lynn six-year-old wins national pizza competition with mother's chicken pie recipe

A six-year-old King's Lynn girl has won a national pizza competition after taking inspiration from her mother's chicken pie recipe.

Rosie Marsh's recipe, entitled La Rosie scooped top spot ahead of thousand of entries for a PizzaExpress Create Your Own Pizza competition.

As a result of her triumph, Rosie will see her design feature on the Piccolo menu across all pizzerias in the United Kingdom this autumn.

Rosie Marsh

This will include recognition of Rosie herself including detail on the ingredients used in the winning recipe.

The competition saw entrants choose four ingredients from a selection of 20 possibilities with Rosie picking mozzarella, Béchamel sauce, chicken and olives.

Each entry was closely reviewed by a panel of experts, led by Jane Treasure, food and beverage director at PizzaExpress.

Rosie Marsh with her parents Chris Marsh and Clare Timpson

Rosie's mother, Clare Timpson, said: "Rosie is just so excited to see her pizza on menus later this year and I am so touched she based her creation on my chicken pie.

"We can’t wait to see all of our friends and family enjoy it for themselves."

Mother and daughter will now expectantly await the finished product after the La Rosie pizza is handcrafted by expert Pizzaiolos.

From left to right with Rosie are King's Lynn PizzExpress chefs Danny Thorpe and Mark Edward

Jane Treasure, food and beverage director at PizzaExpress, said: "We're constantly innovating to create new additions for the Piccolo menu-and what better way to do this than by asking our Piccolo superfans themselves.

"It was fantastic to receive so many entries and the competition was extremely high – though the prize goes to La Rosie, for its taste profile, presentation and of course a wonderful backstory!”