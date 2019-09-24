With a general election seemingly imminent, a Lynn solicitor has become the latest to confirm a Westminster bid.

Rob Colwell has been nominated as the Liberal Democrats' candidate for the North West Norfolk constituency.

And he says he cannot stand back from the political fray amid the current Brexit crisis.

Rob Colwell, right, has been nominated to stand for the Liberal Democrats in North West Norfolk

He said: "I love my work but I am not prepared to sit back any longer and allow this government to ride roughshod over our democracy and the rule of law that is so important to me.

"I hope I have helped a very large number of people in West Norfolk through my work as a solicitor and with my support for local charities over the last 12 years, but I feel I would be able to help so many more as their local MP."

Mr Colwell, a well-known member of Lynn's Round Table group, entered front-line politics three years ago when he led the local Remain campaign during the EU referendum.

He subsequently joined the Liberal Democrats and is currently chairman of their North West Norfolk branch and the cross-party Norfolk for Europe campaign.

But he maintains he wants to work across party lines to get things done.

He said: "My work with Norfolk for Europe has shown me just how much more can be achieved when people work across party lines to find intelligent solutions to difficult and intractable problems."