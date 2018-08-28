King's Lynn Squash Club donates to disability charity
Published: 13:30, 28 August 2018
Committee members from King’s Lynn Squash Club have donated £526 to Leonard Cheshire Disability at Park House Hotel, Sandringham.
Club secretary Helen Durant said: “The donation will help with the development of a purpose-built recreational area in the garden, suitable for disabled guests.”
Pictured above, club treasurer Mike Waldron, club chairman John Durant, club secretary Helen Durant with hotel manager Tess Gilder. Picture: SUBMITTED.