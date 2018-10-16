King's Lynn staff go on the run for nurses

NHS Foundation Trust workers are lacing up their trainers readying to run 10k to help nurses who are suffering personal or financial hardships.

Staff working across Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) are joining forces on October 30 to raise money for the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, as part of its #10kForNurses campaign.

The campaign aims to encourages people to run, walk or complete 10,000 of any activity to support nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who are suffering personal or financial hardship.

Cat Knight, Kristy Pinto, Caroline Britton and Kathryn Sams, who all work for the Older People’s Service based at Chatterton House, in Lynn, will take to local parks this month to complete their 6.2-mile challenge.

Cat, who works as a community team manager, signed up alongside assistant practitioner Kristy, clinical psychologist Kathryn and nurse Caroline, as all four have an interest in running and felt the charity was worthwhile.

Cat and Kristy will run together today, while Kathryn and Caroline are completing the challenge in stages.

The Cavell Nurses Trust is named after Edith Cavell, a British nurse who was born in Norfolk and went onto help 200 allied soldiers escape from Belgium during the First World War before she was executed on October 12, 1915.

Martha Russell, clinical team leader, and Gordon Samson, trainee assistant practitioner, who both work for Children, Families and Young People’s Services at 80 St Stephen’s Road, in Norwich, will also taking part in the campaign.

And central inpatient modern matron Charlie Loades, who is based at Harnser House, Hellesdon Hospital, will complete the challenge around her home over a weekend.

Martha, who has worked as a mental health nurse with NSFT for 14 years, signed up for the 10k to support colleague Gordon.

She said: “I ran this distance earlier in the year and know how important it is to have the support with you along the way, so we will be supporting each other.

“It’s important to me to be able to raise money for something that I continue to be passionate about and a role that continues to be so vital to the NHS.”

Gordon, who has worked for the NHS for 20 years and for NSFT for two-and-a-half, signed up to help support a worthy cause, and said: “I am really passionate about the work the NHS has done over the last 70 years and continues to do, even under such difficult pressures.

“I’m also so proud of the work that NHS staff do, and when I heard that there are nurses, midwives and support workers struggling, I just felt that I needed to do something.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the Lynn team can donate via a collection box in the Chatterton House reception. They can be found on Goodwins Road, Lynn, PE30 5PE. For more information, call Chatterton House on 01553 609933.