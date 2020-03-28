King's Lynn staff laid off as part of 'crisis management plan'

Staff have been laid off at one of West Norfolk's biggest employers this week as part of a "crisis management plan".

There have been claims that as many as 130 agency staff have lost their jobs at Foster Refrigerator, a figure the company disputes.

In a statement released yesterday, Rebecca Vincent, commercial director for Foster and Gamko, said the company has moved to the next phase of its plan to try and contain the coronavirus.

Foster Refrigerator staff previously photographed for the 50th anniversary of the company

She continued: "This will entail running the business on a smaller number of staff in line with the demands of the market, whilst taking all the necessary precautions to protect our staff and customers.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to all our staff, distributors and customers that have been working so hard throughout these recent turbulent weeks to support our industry and keep society moving."

The company has now paused production until a specified date of April 17, since "healthy stock" has permitted them to do so.

The Foster site in 1973

However, business continues in terms of product supply, distribution, technical service and commercial assistance.

"We will continually review the external environment and the advice of the Government, and adapt to market conditions accordingly," Mrs Vincent adds.

"As an industry we have faced many challenges over the years and have come through all of them. With the help and co-operation of all of us, we will come through this one too.

"In the meantime, Foster and Gamko will continue to be here to share our knowledge, experience and flexibility in order to support you through this time of uncertainty."

An employee of Fosters, who did not wish to be named, claimed over 100 staff were laid off rather than being paid 80 per cent of their wages by the Government under measures set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

They said: "If they were still employed by the company, they would be entitled to 80 per cent of their wages by the Government.

"Someone went around telling people they would be finished as off 3.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, March 25), even though the Government promised no one would lose out."