King's Lynn Stars' 2020 league speedway programme cancelled

By Allister Webb
Published: 13:04, 21 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:13, 21 July 2020
There will be no league speedway action at the Adrian Flux Arena, home of the King's Lynn Stars, in 2020.
King's Lynn Stars' 2020 speedway league programme has been formally cancelled today, though it is hoped that some racing may still take place.

The announcement was made a short time ago in a statement from British Speedway Promoters Ltd, which was published on the club's website.

The move follows the government's announcement last week that it was working towards allowing crowds back into sporting arenas in October, following trials over the coming weeks.

