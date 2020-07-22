King's Lynn Stars captain frustrated, but not surprised by speedway league axe

King's Lynn Stars skipper Lewis Kerr finds it “disheartening” that the elite levels of league speedway have been cancelled for 2020.

Kerr gave his reaction when speaking at a race day organised at Lynn’s stadium by Eastbourne Eagles, which is the Dersingham rider’s second club.

The writing was on the wall for the top two tiers of shale sport (Premiership, which the Lynn team belongs to, and Championship) once PM Boris Johnson last week stated that elite sport with crowds won’t return from coronavirus lockdown until October - the month speedway traditionally ends for the year.