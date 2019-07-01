King's Lynn store announces closure with everything half-price for now

A popular Lynn store specialising in tattoos and piercings will be closing this month.

Pure Hocus Pocus, based at St. James Street, will finish trading on Saturday, July 13.

In the meantime, everything in the store will be sold with a 50 per cent discount until the closure.

The closure coincides with the retirement of the owners, who have thanked customers for their support over the past two decades.

A post on social media said: "We would like to thank all of our past and present customers that have supported the shop over the last 20 years.

"Please come along, grab a bargain and say farewell."

Customers reacted with a mixture of shock and sadness to see the shop announce its closure.

Dan Cavanagh said: "Always loved this shop and last time I was in, it seemed to be the best I've ever seen it. Such a shame. Truly one of Lynn's iconic stores."

Another customer, Willow Winchester, said: "That's such a shame. I've had such great service every time I've been into the shop. You'll all be sorely missed."

The owners have been contacted by the Lynn News and we are awaiting comment.