King's Lynn store bids farewell to its customers

With only a few weeks until it closes its doors, members of staff at a Lynn store have said goodbye to customers with a special event at the weekend.

The town’s branch of Mothercare, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, is set to close on Sunday, March 31, and its staff held a ‘goodbye event’ on Sunday to thank those who supported them over the years.

Young visitors to the store enjoyed craft activities, such as making felt animals, and families were able to speak with the workers, who combined have more than 100 years’ worth of experience.

Mothercare King's Lynn 'Goodbye' event ..left to right Mel Regan, Claire Woodrow, Georgie Smart, Daisy Allen, Lisa Van-Reil, Tracey Barnes, Erika Smith and Vicki Horspool.. (7527246)

Mel Regan, store manager, said: “It went really well, it was just nice for mums to relax while their little ones were being looked after.”

Mel, who has worked there for 18 years, said the staff wanted to say thank you to their loyal customers.

She said there had been a petition calling for the store to stay open on social media which gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

“It was absolutely fantastic, and really morale-boosting for the staff,” Mel added.

But for the store’s 16 members of staff, they are still committed to the job.

“It’s important we make sure the customer service level is still as good,” Mel said.

“I think the biggest memories for all the staff will be seeing somebody go from having a baby bump to seeing their families grow, which has been lovely.”