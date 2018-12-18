King's Lynn store on Hardwick Retail Park to launch closing down sale ahead of Christmas

Mothercare in King's Lynn is set to launch a huge closing down sale with all stock reduced to clear tomorrow (Wednesday, December 19).

The leading mother and baby specialist announced in July that 60 of its 137 stores in the UK would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

The Lynn store, located on the Hardwick Retail Park, is one of the stores affected by the closures.

Customers will find significant reductions throughout the store from Wednesday with deals across all categories of the store.

A spokesperson for Mothercare said: “This is a great opportunity for shoppers to get some amazing bargains on last minute Christmas gifts and maternity, baby and toddler essentials.

"Our most popular ranges will sell out quickly so we encourage all customers to come into the store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Norwich and Peterborough stores and online at mothercare.com.”