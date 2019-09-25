A major national retailer looks set to close its Lynn shop later this week.

Shoppers who used the Game store on the High Street have been told that the branch will shut for the last time this Saturday, with pre-orders set to be sent to be sent to Norwich instead.

However, it is understood that the company are seeking new premises in Lynn.

The Game store on Lynn's High Street, which is set to close this weekend (17509851)

Consumers were informed of the move in an email from the company's customer service unit yesterday afternoon.

The email, which the Lynn News has seen, said: "As you’ve got one or more pre-orders placed at our store at 45 High Street, King's Lynn, we wanted to get in touch to let you know that this store is closing on Saturday 28th September."

It added that pre-ordered items would now be sent to the company's branch at the Chapelfield Centre in Norwich instead.

Another customer who contacted the Lynn News said he had questioned staff after noticing shelves were being emptied without a notice being placed on the window.

He said he had also received an email confirming the closure date.

It is understood the closure has been triggered by a dispute between the company and the owner of the building and the firm is looking to secure alternative premises in the town as soon as possible.

Game Digital, the retailer's parent company, has been approached for comment.