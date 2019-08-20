Businesses owners have voiced concern over sewage problems on a central Lynn street.

Junno Tostevin, owner of Archers Kitchen on Purfleet Street, said the drains outside her cafe have been “full to the brim” for over a year.

She said requests have been made “multiple times” for the borough council to empty the drains.

The owner of Archers said there has been problems with the drains overflowing with sewage on Purfleet Street

“Every time it rains, it overflows and we do get the smell of sewage which is not pleasant,” Mrs Tostevin said.

“If it’s a day where it is particularly bad, then we have to close the doors.

“I can’t say for sure if we are losing customers due to this. We are a small business who are busy working hard so do not have time to continually follow this up with the borough council.”

As well as the drains, foul water had appeared on Purfleet Street next to the Esquire hairdressers.

Jeremy Dearling, a customer at Esquire told the Lynn News that disinfectant had previously been used by the business to wash away the sewage.

“I was having my hair cut and the barber was telling me he has complained to the building control but they are not interested,” Mr Dearling said.

This pipe has allegedly been spewing sewage onto the street

Upstairs, the building, which was formerly used by the Lynn News, is being converted into residential flats by TR Maintenance and Property Developers.

Co-owner of TR Robert Bramham said that the company were definitely not responsible for any of the problems.

“We are a professional business and to claim we are flushing human waste near to a restaurant is absolutely ludicrous,” Mr Bramham said.

“It would be illegal to do that. What we have been doing is taking water samples for testing purposes.

“Any water coming out from the pipe is purely clean water. There may be a bit of dust in it if anything.”

Co-owner of TR Robert Bramham denied the company were involved with the sewage

The first residents moved in on the river side of the building on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Norfolk Council confirmed complaints had been received regarding the drains.

He also said an officer will be looking into the sewage issue next week after being made aware of the issue.