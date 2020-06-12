King's Lynn street party marks singer's final 'lockdown live' session and provides boost to charity

Residents of a Lynn road enjoyed a socially-distanced street party at the weekend, marking the last in a singer’s ‘lockdown live’ sessions.

Kerri Rasberry has been performing live music in her street for the last nine Saturdays to provide entertainment for neighbours and others who tune in via social media, and to raise money for good causes.

On Saturday, residents of Temple Road in Reffley enjoyed a street party for Kerri’s final lockdown live session, which have also been streamed live via her own Facebook page and the Angels of King’s Lynn page – an online community to support others during the coronavirus pandemic.