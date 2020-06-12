Home   News   Article

King's Lynn street party marks singer's final 'lockdown live' session and provides boost to charity

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:45, 12 June 2020

Residents of a Lynn road enjoyed a socially-distanced street party at the weekend, marking the last in a singer’s ‘lockdown live’ sessions.

Kerri Rasberry has been performing live music in her street for the last nine Saturdays to provide entertainment for neighbours and others who tune in via social media, and to raise money for good causes.

On Saturday, residents of Temple Road in Reffley enjoyed a street party for Kerri’s final lockdown live session, which have also been streamed live via her own Facebook page and the Angels of King’s Lynn page – an online community to support others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE