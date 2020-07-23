King's Lynn Street Rangers to deliver face covering posters in town centre

Ahead of face coverings becoming compulsory in shops and supermarkets tomorrow, posters are being distributed around Lynn businesses encouraging people to abide with the rules.

Lynn's Street Rangers will be delivering posters in the town centre today encouraging people to wear a face covering in line with government guidelines.

Discover King's Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge said: "They are working hard to get posters round to shops. The Rangers will support retailers if required and in keeping with their role."