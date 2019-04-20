King's Lynn student calls on others to take on Tough Mudder to help ‘defeat’ serious disease

A man from Lynn who has raised more than £2,000 for a meningitis charity is encouraging others to take on fundraising challenges.

Kieren Kershaw, 21, who studies at the University of Kent, has undertaken some of the toughest challenges he could find to raise funds for Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF), including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and taking part in Tough Mudder in 2017.

Now in his final year at university, Kieren is continuing to raise funds and awareness, and he is encouraging others to sign up for Tough Mudder.

Kieren Kershaw, from Lynn, taking part in a Tough Mudder for Meningitis Research Foundation. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8688867)

Kieren said: “MRF does amazing work across the country, especially for students. With students being the second highest risk group for meningitis, it only seems right that I raise money to help defeat this disease.

“Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and running Tough Mudder are some of the toughest things I’ve ever done, but also the most amazing.

“I would really encourage anyone looking for a challenge to sign up for Tough Mudder with MRF.

“The event had an amazing community spirit with everyone helping each other along and MRF always make you feel part of a team and give you loads of support.”

MRF has charity places available for Tough Mudder events around the country:

London West - May 4 and 5

Midlands - May 18 and 19

Scotland - June 15 and 16

Yorkshire - July 27 and 28

South West - August 17 and 18

North West - September 7 and 8

London South - September 14, 21 and 22

A spokeswoman for MRF said: “Test your physical and mental strength and stamina against Tough Mudder’s famous obstacles.

“With each obstacle you overcome and every pound you raise, you’ll be helping MRF to continue its research, awareness and support programmes.

“Join as a team or on your own – Tough Mudder is known for its atmosphere of camaraderie so you’ll have all the support you need on the day.”

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.meningitis.org/tough-mudder.