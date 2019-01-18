King's Lynn student presented with book by the Queen for academic achievements

Each year the student from Springwood High School in Lynn who has achieved the best A-level results the previous summer is given the singular honour of being presented with a book by the Queen.

This year the honoured former student was Florence Chung, who was presented with her book on Sunday morning at Sandringham.

Florence achieved her Queen’s Prize, as it is known, by returning four A* grades.

She was presented with a deluxe copy of The Complete Works of Shakespeare, signed by Her Majesty.

Florence is pictured, front right, with the book and her proud family, from left, Jeff Chung, Clement Chung and Sierra Chung.