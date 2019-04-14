King's Lynn student supported in fundraising for Borneo trip

Six students from King Edward VII Academy will go to Borneo next year to help with tree planting in the orangutan reserve.

Each of the travellers has to raised £4,500 for the trip and the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has helped Daniel Aviss with his total by presenting him with a cheque for £200.

Daniel spoke to members at Monday’s meeting and impressed members by his strength of mind and purpose.

Pictured from left, Rotary president Pip Rippengill, Daniel Aviss, Rotary vocational chairman Richard Waite. Picture: SUPPLIED