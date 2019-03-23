King's Lynn students accompany musical theatre boyband Collabro on stage

Students from performance company Theatretrain King’s Lynn enjoyed a musical evening with a winning Britain’s Got Talent act last week.

A total of 30 of the company’s pupils performed at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on Monday alongside musical theatre boyband Collabro, who won the talent contest in 2014.

Theatretrain King's Lynn on stage with Collabro. Picture: SUBMITTED. (7908238)

The Theatretrain children, aged between eight and 18, performed a two-part harmony with Collabro for two numbers. The group also met Kerry Ellis, who has previously portrayed Elphaba in Wicked.

Theatretrain director and conductor Ruth Mckechnie said: “We were thrilled to be chosen to be the Collabro Choir for the Lynn venue, and everyone was very excited to meet the boys, and Kerry Ellis, who were all lovely, and were happy for the children to get some photos with them. They have been practising very hard and were a little nervous, but gave an accomplished, professional and confident performance on the night.

“I am very proud of them all, and it was an excellent opportunity for them to get used to performing before out next big production at the Royal Albert Hall in June.”