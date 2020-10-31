King's Lynn students face new responsibilities in pandemic times

Student leaders at a Lynn secondary school are facing up to their new roles, and some unusual responsibilities.

Campbell Pick and Neyah Laroiya have been appointed as the new head boy and head girl at the town's Springwood High School.

And, with coronavirus still a grim reality of all our lives, they have been playing a key role in how the school tackles the pandemic.

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson, centre, with new head girl Neyah Laroiya and head boy Campbell Pick

Campbell said: "We’ve already been in meetings with senior staff, about what we can do to have more COVID-related regulations in the school

“It’s an odd situation, but they want to hear our point of view on what we think is going well, and what can be improved.”

Neyah added: “We’re providing a student perspective for teachers on what they’re doing.

“Our COVID rules are under review, so we’re having input as we represent the student body. We’re trying to help the teachers, as well as the students.”

Campbell said the school was doing the best job it could in a situation that no-one has experienced before.

“These are strange times to be taking over as head boy in a situation that no-one could have seen coming.

“I think the school has done a really good job – teachers adapted very quickly and have stayed engaged, helping us as much as they can.”

Even without their new responsibilities, Campbell and Neyah, are heavily involved in extra-curricular activities at the school.

“I’m passionate about the environment, so I’ve set up an environmental group to encourage people in what they can do to help, I’m in the rugby team and choir and I play in the concert band as well,” said Campbell.

“I’ve been in several school sports teams, and I was a Maths mentor for younger students for the last two years,” added Neyah.

“Also, I was part of the Springwood team that got to the national finals of the Magistrates’ Mock Trial competition at the Royal Courts of Justice, organised by the Young Citizens charity.”

Campbell and Neyah's deputies are Joseph Pink, Craig Ward, Jack Foreman, Jack Harvey, Alex Bryan,Max Fysh, Anoushka Chandrasekar, Katy Leet, Gabriella Eggleton, Karishhma Sritantha, Isabel King, Alisha Burr, Merissa Lawrence, Fatima Massawi, Claudia Draper, Willow Turner and Alisha Bedeser.