King's Lynn students help deliver education for Kenyan children

College of West Anglia students working with Mama Kerry in Kenya (10430630)

A team of students has swapped West Norfolk for east Africa to carry out voluntary work with an educational charity.

Six students from Lynn’s College of West Anglia campus have spent two weeks working with the Mama Kerry organisation in Kenya, as part of the National Citizenship Service (NCS) programme.

The group – Abbey Tyrrel, Ryan Lynch, Xena Govett, Jade Pratt, Pheobe Blandford, and Lynn Fuller – worked on a project to improve the learning environment for youngsters.

Abbey said: “We had an unbelievable experience in Kenya helping Mama Kerry in their mission to provide free education to the communities they serve.

“The work they do is incredible, and we were extremely fortunate to be part of it.”

The charity runs a school, providing free education for around 150 youngsters, aged between three and 15, in the town of Nakuru, around 100 miles north-west of the capital, Nairobi.

The Mama Kerry school in Kenya (10430640)

All of the pupils who attend the school are either orphans or come from single parent families. Each child also receives two meals during a typical school day.

NCS programme co-ordinator Freddie Schunmann added: “The whole experience was a life-changing experience for the students.

“It allowed them to broaden their horizons as they were able to see first-hand different ways of living in a developing country to contrast with their own lives in the UK.

“Students also had the opportunity to go on a safari, giraffe sanctuary and visit the nearby Thomson’s Falls.”

The NCS programme, which involves a range of charities, college consortia and Voluntary, Community, Social Enterprise (VCSE) and private sector partnerships across England, is devised for students aged between 15 and 17 and is intended to improve their skills.