King's Lynn sugar crafters deliver some festive cheer to West Norfolk Befriending with cakes

A West Norfolk community group has received a boost of festive cheer following a donation of Christmas cakes from a craft organisation.

Members of the King’s Lynn Sugarcraft Club handed over the festive treats to officials from West Norfolk Befriending at their latest meeting.

The club, which will mark its 30th anniversary in 2019, currently meets at the South Wootton village hall on the first Wednesday of the month, except for January and August.

King's Lynn Sugarcraft Club Handing over Christmas Cakes to West Norfolk Befrienders Group at South Wootton Village Hall..Val Gooding (4th left) handing over the Cakes to Pippa May (West Norfolk Befriending Manager)(6th left), surrounded by other King's L ynn Sugarcraft Club Members.. (5849666)

The group is affiliated to the National Sugarart Association and its activities include include workshops, demonstrations, raffles, a sale table of sugarcraft equipment, as well as an annual Christmas donation to a local charity.

Club chairman Val Gooding, fourth left, is pictured above handing over some of the cakes to West Norfolk Befriending manager Pippa May, alongside other club members. MLNF-18PM12022