King's Lynn supermarket clamps down on unruly pupils as schools insist they don't know of any problems

A Gaywood supermarket says it has been forced to curb the number of school children it allows on its premises amid allegations of anti-social behaviour and theft.

Aldi officials claim the measure at their town store is a temporary one to protect other shoppers.

But senior figures at all three nearby secondary schools say they have not been made aware of any concerns about the behaviour of their students.

A notice has been placed in the door of the Queen Mary Road store this week saying school children would only be allowed into the store two at a time until further notice.

It said the restriction was in place “with immediate effect”, adding: “Anyone displaying anti-social behaviour will be asked to leave.”

An Aldi spokesman indicated the move had been made in response to an increase in cases of disorder at the store when large groups of school children were present.

She said: “We’re only allowing small groups of children to enter the store to prevent anti-social behaviour and disruption to other customers.

“This is temporary and will be reviewed in due course.”

The budget supermarket chain revealed it had also made contact with officials from the King Edward VII Academy (KES) over “some instances of shoplifting” which it said it wanted to resolve without the involvement of the police, following claims – which it denied – that its pupils had been barred from entering the store without an adult accompanying them.

But KES has rejected the claim, with a spokesman saying this week: “We haven’t had any issues or dealings with Aldi regarding our students.”

Springwood High School officials said they had also not been made aware of any concerns about their students, while King’s Lynn Academy principal Alan Fletcher pledged he would have acted if any incidents had been reported to him.

He said: “We take a very proactive line with partners in our local community, and had we been asked to respond to any request from them we would have done so immediately.

“We are really proud of our pupils’ behaviour around the community generally, and where any of them let themselves and their school down we take firm action.”

Police have also been conducting patrols in the surrounding area this week in response to public concerns about late night drug use and anti-social behaviour.

However, officers indicated they also had not been made aware of any specific problems at Aldi.