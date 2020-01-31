Options are already being considered for the future provision of healthcare services in an area of Lynn whose GP practice faced the threat of closure.

Health bosses are expected to reject a proposal for the Fairstead Surgery to be shut at a meeting of the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) primary care committee this afternoon.

And papers published ahead of the meeting say a new community group will be set up as part of the work on future solutions.

Fairstead Surgery GV King's Lynn (7348260)

The fight to save the surgery took a major step forward last week when it was revealed that its operator, Vida Healthcare, had asked for its own closure plan to be rejected.

Instead, it now wants to explore alternative models.

And a report published ahead of today’s meeting said: “Our next steps are to undertake a wider piece of work to look at other options while continuing to talk to local people and clinicians.

“We will look at this with an open mind and from every angle to try and find a sustainable solution that works for local people and all the partners involved.

“We are exploring two options currently and are having ongoing discussions with West Norfolk Council. We will be able to say more on this once discussions have progressed.”

The report said Vida had confirmed it would continue to provide services from the current surgery building, as well as pursuing expansion of another of its practice on Gayton Road.

And officials say they also hope to have broader proposals for the future shape of care provision drawn up by May.

The report added: “We will establish a community group to take this work forward in Fairstead and hope to hold an initial meeting within the next month.”

Today’s meeting is taking place at the West Norfolk Deaf Association’s building on Railway Road, Lynn, and is due to start at 1pm.

