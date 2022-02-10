King's Lynn Swimarathon ready to make a splash once more

Organisers of Lynn's annual Swimarathon say it will return bigger and better than ever next month.

Entries are now open for the event, which was not held last year due to the coronavirus crisis, at the St James Pool on Saturday, March 12.

And the day will also include a mini-Swimarathon for youngsters for the first time.

Swimarathon at Alive St James Pool. (7078168)

Members of Lynn's Priory Rotary club, which stages the event, are hoping to raise around £20,000 for a range of good causes.

The main beneficiaries will be the West Norfolk Young Carers, though funds will also go to other groups including Little Discoverers, the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, Break children’s homes, Mr Bees Family Support Centre and West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled.

Event organiser Jonathan Holmes said: “The Swimarathon is a tremendous event, and it is great to see so many swimmers enjoying themselves.

The Rotary Swimarathon was held at Alive St James Pool on Saturday.. (28702135)

“We get teams who see this as a fitness challenge to swim as many lengths as possible in their time slot, and others who just enjoy being a part of the occasion.

“We also owe a great deal to the generosity of our headline sponsor, Adrian Flux Insurance, and the many other local businesses whose sponsorship is so vital to the event’s success.

“Finally, I would also like to thank the volunteers who make this event possible, not only from Priory Rotary and their Satellite Group, but also from Trinity Rotary and many others who give up their time.”

Entries are limited to 48 teams for the main Swimarathon, which will take place from 12.15 to 8.15pm and 32 for the mini event, which will take place in the St James learner pool between 12.30 and 4.30pm.

For more information, to enter a team, to sponsor or to volunteer, contact jjcmholmes@gmail.com or go to www.prioryrotary.org.uk.