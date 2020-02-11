King's Lynn Swimarathon 'set to raise £15k for charities'
Officials behind a charity swimming event in Lynn have thanked participants and supporters for their help to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.
More than 200 people, in nearly 40 teams, took part in the town’s second annual Swimarathon at the St James Pool on Saturday.
And members of the town’s Priory Rotary Club, which staged the event, estimate the eight-hour challenge will raise at least £15,000 for good causes.
Organiser Jonathan Holmes said: “We are absolutely delighted by the response from local corporate sponsors, those that worked hard to enter teams at the event and all those people in the community that sponsored the swimmers.”
He also thanked pool staff and members of both the Trinity and Hunstanton Rotary clubs, KES Academy Sports Leaders, the Springwood Rotaract Club and the West Norfolk Swimming Club for their help during the day.
Charities nominated to benefit from the event will receive their donations at a reception next month.
The main beneficiaries are the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company and the West Norfolk branch of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.
Other groups which will receive donations include West Norfolk Young Carers, Little Discoverers, Reach for a Star, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, Break, HomeStart, Embrace, WhizzKidz, Nelson’s Journey, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, the Purfleet Trust, Mr Bees, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Matthew Project.
Mr Holmes said the club is already gearing up to stage the event again on the same weekend next year,
Meanwhile, a mini-Swimarathon for schools, which had been due to take place ahead of the main event, has been provisionally re-arranged for late March.
Donations can be still be made online by searching for The Rotary Club Of King’s Lynn Priory Benevolent Fund page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com.
