King's Lynn takeaway worker jailed for bus driver attack

A takeaway worker from Lynn has been jailed for 24 weeks for a string of offences.

Ibrar Mahmood, 40, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday on charges dating back to September last year.

As he was led from the dock, he flamboyantly blew a kiss and said to the public gallery: “See you in six months, mum and dad.”

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

The court heard Mahmood, who lives and works at Chilli Masters in Norfolk Street, twice punched a bus driver in the face after a passenger had complained about Mahmood lighting up a hand-rolled cigarette.

He swore as he demanded to know what the female was going to do about it.

He assaulted the driver before getting off the bus but was traced by DNA from the cigarette butt following the incident, which happened on September 24 last year in Lowestoft.

Mahmood pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at an earlier hearing.

On December 28 he was arrested outside 7th Heaven in Lynn after being “extremely abusive” to a police sergeant.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said: “He had white powder on his chin and he was drunk.”

Mahmood had previously pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and possession of cocaine.

On April 7 he was stopped by police while driving in Loke Road. He was on a takeaway delivery and initially gave false details, knowing he was disqualified until July 2020.

At an earlier hearing, Mahmood admitted driving while disqualified and obstructing a police officer.

This put him in breach of a suspended sentence imposed in 2017 for failing to provide a breath sample.

And on April 19 he was arrested in Norfolk Street for drunken behaviour. Three times he spat in the

back of the police van, requiring it to be cleaned before being used again. On Monday he pleaded

guilty to criminal damage.

Mitigating for Mahmood, Charlotte Winchester told District Judge Julie Cooper that he accepted his fate and saw custody as a turning point for him.

She said his family have told him that he must change his ways.

Mahmood was jailed for six weeks for the assault on the bus driver and four weeks, to run concurrently, for threatening behaviour.

He was also given six weeks in prison, to run consecutively, for driving while disqualified and the suspended sentence was activated for 12 weeks, also to run consecutively.

He was fined a total of £520 and told he will serve half the sentence in prison before being released to complete the other 12 weeks under supervision.

Mahmood also pleaded not guilty to a separate assault in Lowestoft on November 19 last year. That case was adjourned for trial at Lynn on August 13.