King's Lynn teacher goes back to the classroom

A Lynn teacher is taking part in a programme which aims to help them keep up to date with new developments in their field.

Martyn Barker, right, who teaches at the King Edward VII Academy, is one of 12 from across the country who are taking part in the second year of the scheme at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

Dr Thomas Brodie, left, with King Edward VII Academy history teacher Martyn Barker (4072043)

Mr Barker, pictured with Dr Thomas Brodie, a specialist in modern European history from St Peter’s, said: “I have not had the chance to go back to my subject area to build on my own knowledge for such a long time. I’ll be able to demonstrate my renewed passion for history to the pupils.”

College master Mark Damazer added: “I hope the scheme leads to a richer understanding in the schools as a whole about what an Oxford college is really like and helps boost the confidence of teachers to get their best students to apply here.” Picture: SUBMITTED