King's Lynn tinnitus support group gets the gold

A tinnitus support group from Lynn has become one of the first groups in the country to be awarded the Gold Standard for tinnitus support groups.

The group, led by local hearing therapist Anna Pugh, enables people with tinnitus to meet others with the condition, share useful tips on coping methods and find out what help is available.

Colette Bunker, British Tinnitus Association (BTA) volunteer and support group manager said: “A group has to meet a number of criteria to be considered a BTA Gold Standard group. These criteria are designed to ensure groups are working hard to be inclusive, encouraging peer-to-peer interaction and are providing people with accurate and up-to-date information in a safe and friendly environment.”

Anna Pugh, of King's Lynn tinnitus support group, with Colette Bunker, BTA

Anna Pugh said: “At the Lynn tinnitus support group we are proud to offer a safe, welcoming space to talk about our tinnitus with other people who are going through the same things, learn about how to cope better, get information and meet caring, interested professionals.

“We feel that being awarded the Gold Standard from BTA recognises and celebrates our support to our local community of people with tinnitus, and so can plan to go from strength to strength.

Anna added: “I recognise the effort it takes for our members to turn up at the meetings, and the courage to open up about how they are coping, share ideas and support one another. The Gold Standard celebrates that effort and will spur us on. We will use the award to promote our group, and hope that it will encourage more people to join us.”

Colette said: “We know that support groups can really help a person lead the best life they can, and Anna and everyone at the Lynn group are dedicated to helping people overcome the distress tinnitus can cause, and we are delighted to be able to recognise their hard work.”

If you would like to find out more about the group, please visit www.tinnitus.org.uk/kings-lynn-tinnitus-support-group. Or contact Colette at the BTA on colette@tinnitus.org.uk or 0114 250 9933.