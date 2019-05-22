King's Lynn to receive free dementia awareness training classes

Free education and information sessions about dementia are being delivered to local businesses and communities in King's Lynn this month.

Coinciding with National Dementia Awareness Week, the sessions are being run by local care company Home Instead Senior Care West Norfolk and community group Dementia Friendly King's Lynn.

They have teamed up with King's Lynn Business Improvement District (BID) to increase understanding of Alzheimer's and various types of dementia.

Local businesses who might need to assist anyone living with dementia are invited to attend.

According to Alzheimer's Society there are over 800,000 people living with Dementia

A training session will take place from 2pm until 4pm tomorrow (Thursday, May 23) at the Soul Cafe on Tower Street in the town.

Following this, a further session will run at the Bank House in King Staithe Square on Tuesday, June 4 from 5.30pm until 8pm.

Laura McEwan, operations director at Home Instead and founder of Dementia Friendly King's Lynn, said: "Our aim is to reduce the stigma that dementia has attached to it-if everyone had a basic level of knowledge and awareness of the disease and its effects, with a few simple techniques to care and communicate well with that person, then people living with dementia would have a more positive experience."

One session has already been held on Monday earlier this week.

Tom McEwan, who jointly runs Home Instead with his wife Laura, said: "We are reaching out to people who have an interest in the condition.

"People coming along will have relatives affected and so far we have had a real mixture of people from various backgrounds which is really refreshing for us.

"We have been working with King's Lynn BID to promote this as a part of Dementia Awareness Week but we also felt that dementia is something people live with 365-days-a-year so what people really need is help all the year around."

Mr McEwan, of Wootton Road, originally worked in the building industry but became involved with dementia services after his nan received poor care in Sheffield.

Vicky Etheridge, Discover King's Lynn manager said: "We've partnered with Home Instead and Dementia Friendly King's Lynn because they have the expertise to raise awareness.

"The two-hour sessions will really support businesses who may interact with people living with dementia and not know how to communicate and support them when they are going about their daily lives, such as going to the dentist or simply going shopping."