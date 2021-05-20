King's Lynn Town announce £25k stand sponsorship deal

King's Lynn Town Football Club has this evening announced a new sponsorship deal with a difference.

The club says an anonymous benefactor has come forward to sponsor the Main Stand of its Walks Stadium home next season for £25,000.

The announcement comes ahead of the return of supporters to the ground next week for the final two games of the Linnets' National League campaign.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club

In a statement posted on its website a short time ago, the benefactor said: "Although I have never visited The Walks (I have lived most of my life in deepest South Norfolk) I have, like many Norfolk sports fans, always kept an eye on how King’s Lynn are doing.

"Like many people, I was saddened of the prospect that such a club with a long history were facing extreme financial difficulties whilst playing National League football.

"It would, in my opinion, have been such a sad loss to the community and also to a lot of good people who have put in some seriously hard work over the years to keep the club alive.

"I feel fortunate that I have been able to make this contribution to assist the Linnets in the National League for next season, along with many others which will help keep this important football club alive."

Linnets' chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "I would like to thank on behalf of myself, our fans and everyone connected to King’s Lynn Town FC for this very generous, selfless sponsorship.

"It has been a very difficult season with the club borrowing hundreds of thousands of pounds from the government to stay afloat and it’s gestures such like this that move the light that much closer to the end of the tunnel.

"Whilst the club is far from out of the woods this individual’s donation has significantly changed the complexion and outlook for King’s Lynn Town FC.

"What makes the gesture even more special is that the ‘sponsor has yet to even visit The Walks and this is something that I hope to resolve sooner rather than later."

Lynn host Solihull Moors on Tuesday before entertaining Aldershot Town next Saturday lunchtime. A maximum of 1,600 fans can attend both games.