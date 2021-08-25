King's Lynn Town announce new away crowd limits and segregation measures after Southend opener

King's Lynn Town Football Club has announced new crowd limits which are intended to see fewer visiting fans admitted to forthcoming matches.

Officials say the moves, which include segregation of rival supporters at all first team games, are being made on police and security advice.

They also follow incidents at the Linnets' season opener against Southend United at the weekend, which will see two men appear before magistrates next week.

A large crowd was inside The walks to see Lynn take on Southend. (50455727)

A statement on the club's website this evening said: "After due consideration and after advice from the local police and security advisors, all King’s Lynn Town FC first team fixtures this season shall be segregated.

"150 seats in the main stand will be made available for each game to away supporters who require a seat. There will also be 985 standing tickets available to visiting fans in the segregated area of the terrace.

"Going forward, and as part of the club's rapid growth, we are investigating how the club can provide segregated seating in the away section.

Southend fans in good spirits before the game. (50455729)

"In the meantime, with the exception of those seated away fans in the home section previously mentioned, any other away fan trying to obtain or purchase a ticket for the home section, will find their tickets cancelled and they will be refused entry into the ground.

"No refunds will be available for cancelled tickets as advised in our terms and conditions.

"We thank you for your co-operation and hope your visit to The Walks is a pleasant one."

Lynn fans were heavily outnumbered by visiting supporters for Saturday's game, which they lost 1-0.

A segregation was in place on the far side of the ground. (50455825)

And police have released details of two men who are facing charges following arrests made inside the ground during the match.

Jeremy Wilson, 56, of River Lane, Gaywood, is due before Lynn magistrates next Thursday, September 2, to face charges of being drunk and disorderly and being drunk inside a designated sports ground.

Adrian Coates, 54, of Oldwyk, Basildon, is also due at the court on that date, accused of being drunk inside a designated sports ground.

A Police presence was seen inside the ground. (50455870)

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they were notified of incidents at 4.20 and 4.25pm on Saturday, during the second half of the game.

Meanwhile, a third man was issued with a fixed penalty notice, having been arrested in Guanock Terrace after the game.

Police said the 57-year-old was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after shouting at a police dog and being abusive towards officers.