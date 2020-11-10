King's Lynn Town boss hails 'amazing' FA Cup clash with former winners Portsmouth

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse says his side "couldn't have asked for any bigger" after they were paired with former winners Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

The match at Fratton Park, which is due to be played later this month, was one of the standout ties of last night's second round draw.

And Culverhouse, who has his own happy memories of Fratton Park after winning promotion to the Premier League there as part of Norwich City's coaching staff in 2011, today said it was an "amazing" draw for his team.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt. (42536490)

He added: "We couldn't ask for any bigger, could we? They're probably the biggest draw we could have had.

"Hopefully we can rise to the occasion again and put in a performance the town can be proud of."

Lynn booked their place in the second round – the first time they've been this far in the competition for 14 years – after upsetting the odds with a 1-0 win at League Two side Port Vale on Saturday.

Paul Bastock and Ian Culverhouse consider their tactics (43039977)

With Portsmouth currently seventh in League One, the task facing the Linnets at the end of the month looks to be even tougher.

But there are hopes their giantkilling exploits might see the clash with the 2008 cup winners chosen for live television coverage.

Culverhouse said: "That would really help Steve (chairman Stephen Cleeve). Hopefully it comes our way, but it might be a long shot."

The Linnets have already appeared in front of the live TV cameras once this season, when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Yeovil Town last month.

And a broadcast would also make the game more accessible to supporters who are still unable to attend matches in person because of the coronavirus crisis.

Culverhouse said: "They would have made a weekend of it, no doubt. They've got fantastic support down there and it's such a shame, but these are the times we're in, I'm afraid."

The players have been back in training yesterday and today ahead of their weekend National League trip to Sutton United, which is the first of three league games before the cup trip to the south coast.

And Culverhouse insisted their focus is solely on the clash at Gander Green Lane.

He said: "There was a bit of a buzz this morning but all our thoughts are on Sutton. We know it's going to be a hell of a game away to them and we've got to produce the standards."