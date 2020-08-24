Cameron King says he has unfinished business at the Walks after his return to King's Lynn Town was confirmed this afternoon .

The 24-year-old is back in West Norfolk, two years after leaving for FC Halifax Town in the wake of the Linnets' Southern League play-off final defeat to Slough Town.

And he says coming back is the right move at the right time.

Cameron King has returned to King's Lynn Town.

Speaking during a press conference at the Walks this afternoon, he said: "I wanted to be back closer to home. There was a bit of interest from the league but I think this was the right choice for me at this time.

"We've got a good side and, obviously, a great manager in charge, so I'm looking forward to what's ahead.

"I wasn't here for a long time but it's the team closest to me, so I'm hoping we can pick up where I left off. I was scoring goals at this club.

"Obviously the last game I played was probably one of the worst games of football on a personal note I've played. Hopefully I can give the fans something to be excited about."

King was a key figure for Halifax in the National League last term, as they reached the delayed end of season playoffs.

And, with the momentum Lynn have following successive promotions, he believes there is no reason for the Linnets to be frightened of the step up.

He said: "It's certainly going to be a challenge. Any game in the league is winnable and it's easily losable at the same time as well.

"It's just how much we can gel together quickly and a lot of the team have also got experience. You look at the older players who've played in this league, they know what it's about so it's not new to them.

"The leaders will know what to do and, on paper, it's probably too early to tell but I think we could have a right go and actually compete and get into the top half of the table and see what happens after that."

King may make his second debut for Lynn during their pre-season trip to AFC Rushden and Diamonds tomorrow evening.

