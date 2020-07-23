Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town celebrate promotion success in behind closed doors ceremony

By Greg Plummer
Published: 19:00, 23 July 2020
It’s a celebration like no other for a promotion like no other.

King’s Lynn Town’s title-winning side have received the National League North championship trophy during a behind closed doors ceremony at The Walks this evening.

The event, which was streamed live via Facebook, had been a closely guarded secret in a bid to prevent crowds of fans gathering outside the ground.

