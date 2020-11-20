King's Lynn Town complete signing of Irish defender Callan-McFadden

King's Lynn Town have completed the signing of former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international defender Kyle Callan-McFadden.

The Walks outfit announced they had received international clearance to complete the deal in a social media post this morning.

And the club has now confirmed that the former Norwich City youth player will be in the squad to face Dover Athletic at The Walks tomorrow.

Kyle Callan-McFadden has completed his move to King's Lynn Town. Picture: Sligo Rovers (43133992)

Director of football Rob Back told the club's website a short time ago: "We are delighted to get this one over the line after being in contact with Kyle for several months.

"Ideally we would have loved him to be here at the start of the season but that was not possible as he still had his commitments with Sligo and we had to respect that.

"We wanted Kyle as we thought of him highly, so we were prepared to wait for him to be available.

"Kyle will bring experience and leadership qualities into the dressing room and he already knows most of the squad which will help him settle in quickly.

"It really is a great signing for the football club and our supporters.

The announcement comes just over a week after the 25-year-old's former club, Sligo Rovers, revealed he was leaving them to return to Norfolk.

Callan-McFadden, who will wear the number four shirt for Lynn, travelled with the squad for their 2-0 win at Barnet on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, manager Ian Culverhouse said he would make a big impact once the deal was completed.

He said: "He’ll come in and be magnificent for this group.”