King's Lynn Town cuts children's ticket prices for Notts County clash

King's Lynn Town has announced plans to cut children's ticket prices for the big Boxing Day clash against Notts County at The Walks.

The club was criticised for not offering child or concessionary rates for the fixture against Torquay United at the weekend.

Just over 600 fans attended the match on Saturday, less than half of the ground's Covid-reduced capacity of 1,400.

But, tonight, the Linnets have confirmed that 200 under-16 tickets will be available for the match against the Magpies, priced £6 each, following a sponsorship and support deal with Collect Soccer.

A statement on the club's website said: "Please note that these tickets must be purchased by an adult and cannot be sold or bought by children following consultation and advice from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

"Therefore we have decided to have an entitlement system that allows one adultto purchase 2 children’s ticket(s).

"Please also note that all children must be accompanied by an adult when attending the fixture.

"The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Collect Soccer for their generous gesture."

Tickets for the game will go on sale online to club members from 9am tomorrow morning for 48 hours. Places will then go on general sale from Thursday morning until the day of the game.

Limited VIP packages are also available, priced £65 each.