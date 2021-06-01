King's Lynn Town defender McAuley suspended by club

King's Lynn Town defender Rory McAuley has been suspended by the club this morning.

The announcement comes just three days after the Linnets completed their debut National League campaign with a memorable 4-4 draw against Aldershot Town at The Walks.

A statement released on the club's website a short time ago said: "Rory McAuley has been suspended from all football activities at King’s Lynn Town Football Club with immediate effect.

Rory McAuley, seen here in action for King's Lynn Town last month, left, has been suspended by the club.

"The club will make a future statement in due course."

McAuley played 17 times for the Linnets during the National League season, most recently in the 4-1 loss to Chesterfield on May 11.