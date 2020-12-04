King's Lynn Town defends ticket price plan for fans' return

King's Lynn Town has defended its decision to raise ticket prices ahead of fans returning to The Walks next weekend.

A maximum of 1,400 spectators are permitted at the ground for the time being under coronavirus restrictions.

And the club has confirmed that tickets for the match against Torquay United next Saturday, December 12, which are now on sale to members, will be priced at £25 for seating and £22 for standing entry, with no children's or concessionary rates offered.

Fans will not be able to buy tickets in person for King's Lynn Town's match with Torquay United next weekend.

A statement issued on the club's website this afternoon said prices would revert to those announced before the start of the season once 2,000 fans can be admitted to the ground.

It added: "We are aware that some supporters are unhappy with our ticketing price structures, especially in relation to children’s pricings.

"We did offer children’s season tickets, priced at £50 back in July , which were a tremendous bargain and also gave free streaming for the games that have been played behind closed doors.

"We have had to make, and will continue to make, some difficult decisions.

"Our streaming service will continue until further notice and once we have a capacity reaching 2000 we will revert back to our original pricing structure."

Ticket sales for members will continue on Monday, with any remaining tickets set to go on general sale from 9am on Tuesday. No walk-up sales will be made.

The club says season ticket holders who do not plan to attend matches at the moment should contact them on 01553 760060 to arrange for their free stream to continue.