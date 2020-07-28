King's Lynn Town face October kick-off to National League campaign
Published: 20:33, 28 July 2020
| Updated: 20:34, 28 July 2020
King's Lynn Town are likely to have to wait for another two months before they make their National League debut.
The Walks outfit has this evening revealed that its 2020-21 league programme is set to begin in early October, with the last fixtures set to be played on the final weekend of May.
The planned start date is several weeks after that for the Premier League and Football League, which are currently due to start on September 12.
