King's Lynn Town fall to home Bromley defeat

Vanarama National League

King's Lynn Town 1

Bromley 4

Missed chances proved costly as King's Lynn Town were well beaten at home by Bromley this evening.

Simon Power's second half goal proved to be no more than a consolation as the Linnets were punished for missing their chances and more defensive frailties.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt. (43194913)

The Linnets began brightly and should have been in front after seven minutes, but Simon Power's cut-back was fired over by Kairo Mitchell from eight yards.

And they were punished midway through the half when James Alabi headed in from a free kick after Kyle Callan-McFadden was controversially adjudged to have fouled Luke Coulson, even though he appeared to have clearly played the ball.

The incident prompted words between the two benches with a yellow card for each dugout.

Simon Power twice went close from distance as Lynn tried to find a way back into the match, while Mitchell couldn't get a shot away when he was sent clear.

King's Lynn Town's Kairo Mitchell. (42911992)

The visitors doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when a swift counter-attack was finished by Michael Cheek

And the game appeared all but over in first half stoppage time when Liam Trotter fired in after Lynn again failed to deal with a free kick.

The Linnets did have hope six minutes after the restart when Power found the net with a fine strike from the corner of the box after the visitors failed to clear their lines from a corner.

But Bromley restored their three-goal lead three minutes later when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's low drive found the far corner after Lynn lost possession in midfield.

King's Lynn Town: Mair, Barrows, Smith, Callan-McFadden (Fleming 64), Brown, Clunan, Jarvis, Richards, Power, Mitchell (Southwell 66), King (Carey 66). Subs not used: Loza, Marriott.

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Roberts, Webster (Holland 78), Bush, Hackett-Fairchild (Forster 83), Bingham, Trotter, Coulson, Alabi, Cheek (Raymond 84). Subs not used: Purrington, L'Ghoul.