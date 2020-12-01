King's Lynn Town fall to home Bromley defeat
Vanarama National League
King's Lynn Town 1
Bromley 4
Missed chances proved costly as King's Lynn Town were well beaten at home by Bromley this evening.
Simon Power's second half goal proved to be no more than a consolation as the Linnets were punished for missing their chances and more defensive frailties.
The Linnets began brightly and should have been in front after seven minutes, but Simon Power's cut-back was fired over by Kairo Mitchell from eight yards.
And they were punished midway through the half when James Alabi headed in from a free kick after Kyle Callan-McFadden was controversially adjudged to have fouled Luke Coulson, even though he appeared to have clearly played the ball.
The incident prompted words between the two benches with a yellow card for each dugout.
Simon Power twice went close from distance as Lynn tried to find a way back into the match, while Mitchell couldn't get a shot away when he was sent clear.
The visitors doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when a swift counter-attack was finished by Michael Cheek
And the game appeared all but over in first half stoppage time when Liam Trotter fired in after Lynn again failed to deal with a free kick.
The Linnets did have hope six minutes after the restart when Power found the net with a fine strike from the corner of the box after the visitors failed to clear their lines from a corner.
But Bromley restored their three-goal lead three minutes later when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's low drive found the far corner after Lynn lost possession in midfield.
King's Lynn Town: Mair, Barrows, Smith, Callan-McFadden (Fleming 64), Brown, Clunan, Jarvis, Richards, Power, Mitchell (Southwell 66), King (Carey 66). Subs not used: Loza, Marriott.
Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Roberts, Webster (Holland 78), Bush, Hackett-Fairchild (Forster 83), Bingham, Trotter, Coulson, Alabi, Cheek (Raymond 84). Subs not used: Purrington, L'Ghoul.