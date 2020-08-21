King's Lynn Town fans urged not to travel to opening pre-season fixture

King's Lynn Town fans have been asked not to travel to support their team when their pre-season fixtures finally begin tomorrow.

The Linnets travel to Stowmarket Town after their intended fixture at Bishop's Stortford last weekend was called off due to bad weather.

But, although fans are being allowed back into some non-league grounds, Lynn officials have today urged their supporters not to make the journey.

A statement on the club's website said: "We have been asked by Stowmarket Town to advise our supporters NOT to travel to the game on Saturday.

"Despite the restrictions being lifted to allow football supporters back into grounds at step 3 level and below a maximum of 150 supporters has been set to cover all games at present and Stowmarket wish to allow their own supporters the chance to be able to watch their own team in action at their home ground.

"We respect their decision and so we advise you do not travel to Saturday’s fixture. We thank you all for your co-operation in this matter."

Fans are instead being encouraged to follow the match, which kicks off at 2pm, via the club's social media platforms.

As a National League club, Lynn are currently unable to admit supporters to forthcoming fixtures at The Walks, although it has been reported that league officials are in discussions with the government over extending the return of crowds.

Lynn are currently due to begin their National League campaign on October 3.

