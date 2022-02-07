King's Lynn Town Football Club PA announcer Steve Plunkett is set to be honoured by blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan at a digital awards celebration.

Mr Plunkett, 59, from North Norfolk and the announcer at the Linnets’ home games, has been shortlisted for the Donor Champion of the Year Award this month at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards 2021 after raising over £20,000 for the charity.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of the volunteers, fundraisers, clinical supporters and donors who help the pioneering blood cancer charity save lives. The awards, which are in their eighth year, have seen hundreds of people honoured for making the charity’s work possible. Celebrity winners have included Oscar winning actor Olivia Colman, reality star Bobby Norris and Olympic medallist Chris Newton.

KLFC PA announcer, Steve Plunkett at the charity football match.

His fundraising journey began when his father was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1982 and received a stem cell transplant. Sadly, the treatment was not successful and his father passed away in the same year.

Following his dad’s death, Steve joined the Anthony Nolan stem cell register in the hope of matching with a patient in need of a stem cell transplant much like his dad. To his surprise, he was found to be a match for a patient in 2003 and was able to donate his stem cells.

He said: “My dad didn’t survive but when he was told he would need a transplant and he heard they’d found a stem cell match, it gave him and all of us a lot of hope. I want to do that for someone else by supporting Anthony Nolan.”

The proud champion of Anthony Nolan held a charity football match in 2020 which was cancelled three times due to Covid.

However, Steve remained committed. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, he single-handedly kept all sponsors and players in the loop the entire time and continued to encourage them to help in any way they could. He personally reached out to local contacts and managed to secure full sponsorship on the match day and amazingly generate lots of additional fundraising despite having to play with minimal spectators.

In the end, after rearranging three times, he held the event under government guidelines and managed to raise more than £16,000 in 2021.

Wanting to keep up the momentum, Steve continued fundraising by running a marathon for Anthony Nolan, and in total he has now raised more than £20,000.

When asked about his nomination, Steve said: “It’s amazing, it’s so lovely that my efforts have been recognised and appreciated.”

In the future, his JustGiving page “Steve 'Plunkys' Plunkett All Stars 2021 Annual Football Match” page will remain open and plans to do another charity football match this year as well as take part in the London marathon.

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “It is remarkable to see how many people support our work to find a match for those in need of a stem cell transplant. Without them, none of our life-saving work would be possible.

"Congratulations Steve! Your commitment to Anthony Nolan is unlike any other and we are very grateful to you for both donating your stem cells to a patient in need of a transplant and fundraising for us. Your endless perseverance is an inspiration to us all.”

All winners will be revealed at 7pm on Thursday, February 17 at www.anthonynolan.org/awards

Anthony Nolan is the charity that finds matching stem cell donors for people with blood cancer and blood disorders and gives them a second chance at life. It also carries out ground-breaking research to save more lives and provide information and support to patients after a stem cell transplant, through its clinical nurse specialists and psychologists, who help guide patients through their recovery.

To see the full shortlist, and find out more about the charity visit here.