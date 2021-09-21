A suspended King's Lynn Town footballer is due back in court later today on drugs charges.

Rory McAuley, 31, is listed to appear before Norwich Crown Court this afternoon, in a hearing which was originally scheduled to take place last month.

McAuley, of George Fox Way, Norwich, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property in May.

He was barred from all footballing activity indefinitely by the Linnets in June, as details of the allegations against him became public.

McAuley's co-defendant, 29-year-old Ismail Thompson, of Harsnett Close, Norwich, is also due before the crown court this afternoon.

He faces a single charge of conspiracy to supply a class A drug.