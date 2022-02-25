King's Lynn Town Guides give thousands to prominent causes

A ceremony took place on Monday at Lynn Town Hall where the Town Guides made monetary donations, totalling some £4,000, accrued from the guided walks undertaken throughout 2021, to 11 worthy causes.

The event, attended by mayor Harry Humphrey and conducted by Doreen Leventhall, the Town Guides’ training officer, saw many local projects and organisations receive donations.

She said: “Because of the pandemic our tours were restricted last year and we had to limit the number on each walk and could not carry out our usual full programme, which was frustrating because, ironically, the town was thronged with visitors.

“Because of the reduced income, we decided to give smaller amounts to rather more recipients and we hope that some of the visitors who were unable to go on our tours will return to learn more about Lynn and that local people will be joining us too.”

Funds included training for boat tour skippers, the repair of 14th century chimneys to make them secure, the enhancement of the last remaining Hanseatic warehouse in Britain and renovation of Lynn’s unique anchorite’s cell, the Worfolk Boat Trust where new volunteers are being trained, Hampton Court to repair the chimney, the Hanse House, Lynn’s Minster, All Saints Church, where the anchorite’s cell is located, Friends of St Nicholas Chapel as paintwork of the west doors has to be addressed once again, Marriotts Warehouse Trust, West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Archaeological Society, King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, Almshouses Trust and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.