King's Lynn Town hall light show marks MND Awareness Day

The lights shone on a Lynn landmark this week in an initiative which campaigners hope will reduce both current and future suffering from a presently incurable condition.

The plight of people living with motor neurone disease (MND) has grown in public consciousness in recent times through the stories of high-profile figures in the sporting world.

But members of Lynn’s Motor Neurone Disease Association group estimate there may be up to 20 people living with the condition now in West Norfolk alone.

King's Lynn Town Hall lit up in blue and orange for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, marking MND Global Awareness Day (48451939)

And they hope the display which saw Lynn’s Town Hall lit up in the charity’s blue and orange colours on Monday evening, will help to raise wider awareness of the impact the condition has.

Group chairman Jane Lewis said: “This helps us to raise additional funds to support local people living with MND, particularly to provide essential equipment which is not provided by statutory services, like riser recliner chairs.

“These are needed by almost everyone who has MND and helps them retain some independence and dignity for longer, to help them to a standing position if they have lost the use of their legs and to provide a level of comfort from adjusting positions.

King's Lynn Motor Neurone Disease Association group chairman Jane Lewis, Alison Richardson and Nina Hicks at the collection in Lynn town centre (48478623)

“It also helps to raise funds nationally for research, training and information for health and social care professionals and to train Association Visitors who provide advice and support at local level to people with MND and their families.”

Ahead of the light display, which was organised to coincide with the annual MND Global Awareness Day, group members staged a street collection in the town centre, which raised a total of £288.64.

Among those taking part was Nina Hicks, who covered 45 miles on a static bike in her latest effort in support of the cause, having already completed several challenges this year.

Although MND is perhaps most commonly associated with the physicist Stephen Hawking, the stories of rugby stars Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir, plus the footballer Stephen Darby, have brought wider public focus back to the condition - and high-profile fundraising efforts for the cause - in recent years.

Volunteers Anne Hayes and Kath Blake (48478607)

And Mrs Lewis hopes that events like the light display will help to continue the efforts being made to give patients and their families greater hope for the future.

She said: “It is very important right now to increase awareness in order to encourage the Government to invest in research into MND.

"There have been so many advances in research just recently and breakthroughs in several areas that it is now even more important.

“Now that real progress is being made it seems possible treatments and eventually a cure really will be possible.”

The United to End MND campaign is urging the government to invest £50 million into a new dedicated research institute for the condition.