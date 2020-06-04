King's Lynn Town Hall lighting to show support for Black Lives Matter
Published: 17:17, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 17:19, 04 June 2020
Lynn's Town Hall will be turned purple tonight (Thursday, June 4) to show solidarity with the global fight against racism.
West Norfolk Council has said the display will support the Black Lives Matter campaign which has seen protests take place across the globe following the death of African-American George Floyd.
Posting on social media, the council said: "Last week was the last Clap for Carers, where we showed support and solidarity for our key workers. This week we show support and solidarity against racism of any kind."
