King's Lynn Town Hall lit up in purple for anti-racism cause

By Allister Webb
-
Published: 10:05, 05 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:07, 05 June 2020

Lynn's Town Hall was lit up in purple last night in a show of support for the high profile anti-racism campaign, Black Lives Matter.

The projection followed a series of protests around the world, which were triggered by the death of George Floyd in America.

A police officer has since been charged with his murder. Three others have also been charged in connection with his death.

Kings Lynn

