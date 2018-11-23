King's Lynn town hall staff praised for saving wedding from fire

Council staff have been praised for their efforts in ensuring a couple’s wedding plans were not derailed by a major fire in a nearby charity shop.

Lynn’s town hall was one of several buildings evacuated when flames engulfed the Sue Ryder shop on the High Street last month.

But now workers who battled to clear the smell of smoke from the building have been thanked for their efforts in a council report.

The scene at the Sue Ryder shop in Lynn's High Street this evening after the fire earlier today (4891704)

Kathy Mellish, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for facilities and ICT, said this week that numerous officers “worked alongside the emergency services helping to mitigate what could have been a very different scenario.”

She said the decision to cancel that evening’s council meeting, had been taken partly because of the effects of the smoke and to ensure the building could be cleared so that a wedding scheduled for the following day could take place as planned.

She said the unnamed couple had been there when the blaze broke out.

She added: “At all times my discussion with staff was, please do whatever you can to ensure their wedding happens and the staff certainly did.

“This was an exemplary example of borough council staff and emergency services working together to not only deal with an emerging incident but also to ensure that normality was resumed as quickly as possible with the minimum impact to all those affected.”

A registry office marriage ceremony also had to be moved, along with an internal training course.

A neighbouring shop has remained closed until further notice following the blaze, while Sue Ryder itself has begun running a weekly stall in the Tuesday Market Place until it is able to move into alternative premises.

Forensic investigations into the cause of the severe blaze have also been hampered by concerns over the safety of what remains of the building.