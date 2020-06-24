King's Lynn town hall tribute planned to promotion winning Linnets
Published: 14:46, 24 June 2020
| Updated: 14:47, 24 June 2020
Lynn's Town Hall will be lit up in blue and gold this weekend to celebrate King's Lynn Town's historic promotion to the National League.
The tribute projection will take place on Saturday evening and was announced by West Norfolk Council this afternoon.
The news came a week on from confirmation that the Linnets had been declared National League North champions after final league positions were determined on a points per game calculation.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb